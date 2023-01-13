Jurgen Klopp provides update on injuries to forward stars with one deemed very worrying

Liverpool’s season has gotten off to a terrible start and things look to be getting worse for manager Jurgen Klopp as the Reds boss provided an update on his forward’s injuries in a press conference today.

The Merseyside club have been without Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota for some time now and that led to the Reds signing Cody Gakpo during the current transfer window.

Roberto Firmino also picked up a knock recently and there are now doubts over the fitness of Darwin Nunez for this weekend’s match with Brighton.

The away clash with the Seagulls will be a very tough task for Liverpool and Klopp has now provided a worrying update about one of the two players mentioned above ahead of the trip down south.

When asked about Nunez’s fitness for the Brighton clash, Klopp responded via James Pearce: “We are waiting for information. It’s not a major one but it has kept him out of training.”

However, the update about Firmino was more worrying, with the German coach saying: “At the start, it was a little injury,10 days, 2 weeks, but then Bobby felt something again. He’s not close to team training.”

Therefore, it looks like Firmino will join Diaz and Jota on the long-term injury list, while Nunez is likely not going to be risked at the weekend.