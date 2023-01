Leeds United appear willing to allow winger Ian Poveda to depart the team permanently.

The 22-year-old spent last season with Blackburn Rovers before going on loan to Blackpool in the Championship.

Jesse Marsch’s side would be “glad” to let him go as long as they are “adequately” compensated, according to a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

Poveda joined the Whites in 2020 from Manchester City but failed to make any impact since the club got promoted in Premier League.