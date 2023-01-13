Liverpool set to be without seven key players for Brighton match including Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool are facing an injury crisis ahead of their Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion on the weekend.

The Reds are set to travel to the south coast to take on Roberto De Zerbi’s high-flying Seagulls, but in order to come away with all three points, Jurgen Klopp may have to do so without the help of seven key players, including defender Virgil Van Dijk.

According to the club’s latest news on injuries and absentees, forwards Luis Diaz (knee) and Diogo Jota (calf) are still several weeks away from making their comebacks.

Van Dijk (hamstring) is also set to be sidelined for at least four weeks with striker Roberto Firmino also a major doubt.

Elsewhere, on-loan midfielder Arthur Melo (thigh) remains out of action with veteran James Milner (hamstring) also expected to be unavailable,

Finally, according to recent reports, summer-signing Darwin Nunez is ‘in jeopardy’ of missing Saturday’s game at the Amex due to an unspecified injury. The South American is believed to have recently missed several days of first-team training.

Liverpool’s clash against Brighton is set to kick off at 3 p.m. (UK time) but is not scheduled to be broadcast on live TV.