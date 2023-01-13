Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain whose contract expires at the end of the current season could be leaving the club this month.

Having now entered his last 6 months of the contract, the midfielder is free to speak with foreign teams about a pre-contract agreement.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has had a difficult time at Liverpool due to injuries and has not been able to establish himself as a regular starter under manager Jurgen Klopp.

He has enjoyed more playing time in the past few weeks due to Liverpool’s growing injury crisis that has seen the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and now Darwin Nunez all spend time on the sidelines.

The Daily Mail claims that Oxlade-Chamberlain could leave Liverpool sooner and for less money during the current transfer window than by letting his contract expire.

According to the report, the 29-year-old is being pursued by numerous clubs both in England and abroad, but it might be simpler for him to find a new home in January.

Since the conclusion of the World Cup, Oxlade-Chamberlain has played frequently for Jurgen Klopp’s team, scoring his first goal of the year in the 3-1 loss at Brentford.

But going forward, his opportunities will be severely constrained because, fitness permitting, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, and Luiz Diaz all seem to be ahead of him in wide attacking areas.

Additionally, given that Klopp prefers Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, and Harvey Elliott in central midfield, he is unlikely to have many opportunities there.

In 142 appearances for Liverpool since 2017, the former Southampton player has accrued a total of 18 goals and 15 assists, winning the League, Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup during that time. [Transfermarkt]