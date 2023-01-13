Exclusive: Liverpool told of main hope in Jude Bellingham transfer pursuit

The presence of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool ‘remains the hope’ of the club in their bid to land Jude Bellingham’s signature this summer, Christian Falk exclusively told CaughtOffside.

The German is said to have played a big part in convincing both the player and key individuals – namely the midfielder’s father – of the benefit of a potential switch to Anfield.

“Bellingham’s story is one where you have to venture back down the years to look at the clear career plan in place for this player. I heard, when he was 15 there was a European tour for him; his father, Mark; and his agent, Mark Bennett (more of a friend of the family who’s helping – his father is in the driving seat).

“They went to Munich, Amsterdam, Turin, Paris, Madrid, Chelsea and also they were at United.

“There were talks in 2020 between Michael Zorc, who was in Birmingham, in which the family told Dortmund what they wanted: a career plan, playing time and a clear vision for his future. This plan for the future could be important in the next deal because he’s still very young.

“The next step should be the Premier League because he can always go to Real Madrid in five or six years, he’s got a lot of time. Jurgen Klopp remains the hope of Liverpool, he’s been convincing in terms of his plans for the player but Dortmund, of course, want a lot of money. If they don’t bring the money to the table then Real Madrid will be in the driver’s seat.

“Bellingham would like to play for Liverpool. His father, who is the main character in this potential deal, is also convinced of that but Dortmund has to get the money for this deal.”

Such comments of course should come parenthesised with the obvious reminder that a move for one of Europe’s most highly-rated young talents will be heavily dependent on the Reds’ ability to stump up the required asking price.

An early exit from the World Cup for England may have saved Liverpool an extra £10m or so, as an absolute estimate, but the reality remains that a fee in the region of £130m shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The Merseysiders will be more than aware of Real Madrid and Manchester City’s interest in Bellingham ahead of the summer window and can rest assured of the fact that one of the two outfits will be keen to act on any inability on the former’s part to meet Dortmund’s demands.

The extent to which the lack of Champions League football will impact the ability of Jurgen Klopp’s men to throw their hat into the ring remains to be seen, though it’s fair to assume that the club will be making qualification into Europe’s elite band of clubs next term an absolute priority regardless.