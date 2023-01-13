Neil Jones makes interesting claim about Jurgen Klopp and Harry Kane

Journalist Neil Jones has spotted an interesting connection between Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Although Kane has spent his entire career with the Lilywhites, with his deal set to expire in 18 months’ time and Daniel Levy’s side showing no signs of winning major silverware anytime soon, it could be just a matter of time before the experience England international moves on.

Although heavily linked with Man United, Jones has hinted that Liverpool may also be in the mix due to the affection Klopp shows the 29-year-old hitman.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Rashford should renew Man United contract, Felix is a strange signing, Spurs love Trossard, and more…

Another player the Reds are believed to be in the running for is Wolverhampton Wanderer’s Matheus Nunes and Jones was quick to realise that Klopp treats the 24-year-old the same way he does Kane.

“Matheus Nunes looks like one where there is more in it. He gave him one of the biggest hugs I’ve ever seen, that’s usually a telltale sign.

“I always remember I would be amazed if it doesn’t emerge after Jurgen leaves Liverpool long into the future that if he made big moves to sign Harry Kane because every single time Liverpool play Tottenham, Kane gets an absolute welcome,” Jones said.