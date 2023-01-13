Official: Manchester United announce the signing of Dutch star Wout Weghorst

Manchester United have officially announced the loan signing of Burnley striker Wout Weghorst.

The forward has signed a contract for a half-year period which will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2023, and there is no provision for the club to purchase him permanently, therefore, he will return to his parent team at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old player has a wealth of experience from playing in various leagues such as the Premier League, Eredivisie, Turkish Super Lig, etc.

He was also impressive for Netherlands in the World Cup in Qatar, most notably against Argentina where he came off the bench to score two goals to force the game to penalties.

During the first half of the current season, Weghorst was on loan to Besiktas, where he had a successful time, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 18 appearances for the team.

Weghorst’s loan agreement was ended amicably, according to Besiktas, who also announced they would receive a £2.5 million compensation fee. This cleared the way for the 30-year-old to join Old Trafford after Manchester United paid Burnley £2.6 million.

The striker reacted to his move to Old Trafford promising to give his 100% for as long as he is at the club. He said:

“I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United. I’ve played against the club in the past and it’s a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt. I’ve seen United’s progress under Erik ten Hag this season and can’t wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims. Whatever happens in the next few months, I can promise to give everything to the club for as long as I am here.”

His last goal was scored last Saturday and it seems that he celebrated by gesturing a farewell to the Turkish club’s supporters, indicating that he is leaving for Manchester United.

The 30-year-old will also be looking for redemption in the Premier League after having a poor run with Burnley, where he scored only twice in 20 appearances.