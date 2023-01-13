One of Man City’s best players being monitored by several European giants

Several big European clubs are monitoring the situation of Joao Cancelo at Man City as the Portugal international is no longer a guaranteed starter in Pep Guardiola’s side.

Cancelo firmly established himself in City’s starting 11 over the last two seasons and developed into one of, if not the best, full-backs in world football; however, this season the versatile defender has struggled and it has resulted in the Portuguese star being dropped to City’s bench on several occasions.

The full-back’s form also saw him dropped by Portugal during the World Cup as the Man City defender was left out of the starting 11 for the knockout phase of the tournament in Qatar having started all of the group matches.

Cancelo’s form will be a worry for Guardiola as the defender is a creative outlet for his team but should things not change regarding his situation, there are several clubs across Europe that would take the Portugal international away from the Etihad, states the Telegraph.

Cancelo only recently extended his contract at the Etihad until 2027 and hoped to stay there for many more years to come. However, the 28-year-old has started just once since the World Cup and was taken off at half-time during City’s 1-0 win against Chelsea last week.

The full-back is a supremely talented player and is expected to rediscover his form at some stage. Once that happens, it is likely that he will be reintegrated into the Man City starting 11 and that will dispel any rumours of a departure from the Manchester club.