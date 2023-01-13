Peter Crouch singles out Chelsea star after massive mistake in Fulham defeat

BT Sport pundit Peter Crouch has criticised Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga following the role the Spaniard played in the Blues’ 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Thursday night.

Graham Potter’s side are in terrible form and the defeat in the West London derby leaves them sat in tenth in the Premier League table. However, last night’s defeat could have been avoided if it was not for a mistake by the Chelsea shot-stopper.

Kepa was caught in no-man’s for the home side’s winning goal as Carlos Vinicius headed into an empty net after a superb cross from Andreas Pereira.

Rather than coming all the way out to claim the ball or staying on his line to save the header, the keeper hovered in between and was easily beaten, which resulted in his team losing the match. This action did not impress Peter Crouch who was critical of the goalkeeper after the match.

Speaking on BT Sport after the match, Crouch said about Kepa’s role in Vinicius’ goal via the Daily Mail: ‘It’s a massive error from Kepa. If he stays on his line it’s such a difficult header [for Vinicius], but he’s given him an open goal. Even if Kepa makes a decision to come out, you’ve got to come all the way.’

This is the second time in as many Premier League matches that Kepa has made a mistake leading to a winning goal. The Spaniard failed to deal with a Jack Grealish cross in Chelsea’s match recently with Man City and it resulted in a tap-in for Riyad Mahrez to make it 1-0.

Nothing seems to be going right for Potter at present and it doesn’t help when his goalkeeper is making avoidable mistakes.