Video: Buendia doubles Aston Villa’s lead vs Leeds with an instinctive header over the Spurs linked Illan Meslier

Emi Buendia quickly capitalized on Illan Meslier’s semi-successful save by instinctively heading the ball, which looped over the keeper and back into the net.

Leon Bailey who has been fantastic tonight and has constantly been a threat to Leeds was involved once again as his fierce shot from outside the box forced the keeper to make the save.

But he could not catch hold of the ball and the Argentine was there to punish him to double Villa’s lead against Leeds (sorry, had to do it).

The goal was checked by the VAR after the linesman waved it offside initially but a few seconds later the linesman decision was overruled and the goal was given.

