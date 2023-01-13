Video: “Do I have to tell you again?” – Agitated Jurgen Klopp rips into reporter for asking transfer related question

You know the child who is upset because his parents refused to buy him a new toy? That’s what Jurgen Klopp looked like in the pre-match press conference. 

The owners of Liverpool have been reluctant to spend money on new signings despite the club’s need for new players, particularly in the midfield, much to the disappointment of the fans and managers.

And when a reporter asked the German a transfer related question, he he let a reporter have it.

 

“Do I have to tell you the money story again? Really? Do I have to tell you again? What could be the reason? That we have money like crazy but we don’t buy the players even if they are available?

“Why are you asking questions when the answer is on the table? I really don’t understand that. I really don’t understand that.

“You drove here today and this is the question you ask? You know the answer!”

 

That was a bit harsh from the German but he has made Liverpool’s financial situation quite clear multiple times in the past few weeks.

