Video: “Game on” – Bamford pulls one back for Leeds from a brilliant assist from Gnonto

Leeds were able to reduce the deficit in the game by scoring a goal through Patrick Bamford.

Wilfried Gnonto made a great run into the penalty area, and then passed the ball to Bamford who was waiting in the right place, and he finished the play by scoring the goal.

Can Leeds make a late comeback?

Watch the goal and assist below:

Bamford is BACK! ? Don't sleep on the brilliant play from Wilfried Gnonto to put it on a plate for Patrick Bamford! ? pic.twitter.com/WlZ2XCLdrq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 13, 2023

Patrick Bamford has now scored 100 league goals in English football: ?? 61x Championship

?? 21x Premier League

?? 18x League One Done it at every level. ? — William Hill (@WilliamHill) January 13, 2023

This was Bamford’s first goal in over a year and his 100th league goal in English football having scored at every level.