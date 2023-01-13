Video: “Game on” – Bamford pulls one back for Leeds from a brilliant assist from Gnonto

Leeds were able to reduce the deficit in the game by scoring a goal through Patrick Bamford.

Wilfried Gnonto made a great run into the penalty area, and then passed the ball to Bamford who was waiting in the right place, and he finished the play by scoring the goal.

Can Leeds make a late comeback?

This was Bamford’s first goal in over a year and his 100th league goal in English football having scored at every level.

 

 

