Video: Leon Bailey finishes off a ‘ruthless’ counter-attack with a gorgeous finish into the top corner

Leon Bailey has given Aston Villa the lead inside 3 minutes.

A stunning counter-attack sees a Leeds corner turn into a goal for Villa with just three passes.

The counter was started by Ashley Young finding Boubacar Kamara who made an excellent run from his own half before feeding it to Bailey who beautifully curled it into the top left corner.

What a start from Villa. Watch the goal below:

A RUTHLESS counter-attack from Aston Villa! ? Leon Bailey with a stunning finish! ? pic.twitter.com/LIFn4QE6fb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 13, 2023

Playing out the back ?? and what a goal for Bailey to immediately get his confidence back #avfc pic.twitter.com/GDT9DYBQ0W — AMC A-List Member (@Ryanwtking) January 13, 2023