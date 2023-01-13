Video: Leon Bailey finishes off a ‘ruthless’ counter-attack with a gorgeous finish into the top corner

Aston Villa FC Leeds United FC
Leon Bailey has given Aston Villa the lead inside 3 minutes.

A stunning counter-attack sees a Leeds corner turn into a goal for Villa with just three passes.

The counter was started by Ashley Young finding Boubacar Kamara who made an excellent run from his own half before feeding it to Bailey who beautifully curled it into the top left corner.

What a start from Villa. Watch the goal below:

 

 

 

 

