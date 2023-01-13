Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool’s most creative outlet but the right-back has only linked up once with striker Darwin Nunez this season and the Reds defender believes that doesn’t define his relationship with the Uruguay international.

Both Alexander-Arnold and Nunez have struggled with productivity so far this campaign but that is part of a wider problem at Liverpool, as their season has been a disaster.

The pair connected for the first time at the weekend as Nunez latched onto a pass from the Liverpool right-back to make it 1-1 in the Merseyside club’s FA Cup match with Wolves.

However, Alexander-Arnold believes that they have always had an understanding and that the goals will come for the Liverpool new boy.

Alexander-Arnold discusses his relationship with Darwin Nunez at Liverpool

Speaking about his relationship with Nunez to Sky Sports, Alexander-Arnold stated: “If I’m honest, I think that chemistry and understanding has been there from early doors this season. When you look at it, we have one goal together all season and it’s that ‘maybe they haven’t found the wavelength, but if you go back and watch some games or the chances created, I’ve been putting balls into him from early on in the season and we just not been able to score off them.

“He is a player, I think, it is easy to write him off; it’s easy to say he is not scoring goals but he is getting himself into areas and places where he is able to hurt the opposition and that is all you can really ask.

“When the goals do start coming and we have faith that they will, no one is thinking about that, we are all behind him and we are all supporting him.”