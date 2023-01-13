Video: World Cup hero Emi Martinez pulls off unbelievable save to deny Leeds an equaliser

Emiliano Martinez pulled off an unreal save to deny Leeds United an equaliser right before half-time,

The away team played well in the latter part of the first half, putting a lot of pressure on Villa, and could have tied the game if not for the efforts of the Argentine World Cup hero.

Luke Ayling’s first time cross for Jack Harrison on the edge of the goal was inch perfect and Harrison did everything right but somehow Martinez kept it out to everyone’s surprise.

Leeds United thought they had scored there!

