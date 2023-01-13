Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge believes Djed Spence will be moved on Deadline Day, with West Ham one of the interested clubs to sign him.

Spence was linked with a possible move to West Ham last summer but Tottenham ended up securing his services.

New report suggest the 22-year-old might be loaned out to a Premier League club before deadline day and West Ham could be in pole position to sign him.

“Djed Spence out of the three (right-backs at Spurs) would be the one I expect to go out on loan,” Bridge said on Sky Sports.

“Spurs paid decent money for him from Middlesbrough, Antonio Conte’s been quite open by saying he’s a club signing. I think he would look to maybe get a Premier League loan.

“I think we’ll be talking about Djed Spence, potentially the last day or two of the window… Thankfully I’m there tomorrow for the press conference, so plenty to talk to Antonio about.”