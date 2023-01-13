According to a report from 90min, West Ham is one of the teams bidding for the services of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who has made 132 Premier League games for the Red Devils since making his debut in 2016, has received a bid from the Hammers to join them.

United has rejected the offer and made it clear that the Scottish midfielder won’t be sold this month, either on loan or permanently, despite David Moyes’ attempt to raid his former club.

This is a big blow for Moyes team who find themselves in relegation battle after a poor start of the season.

West Ham also risk losing skipper Declan Rice next summer as player has expressed multiple times he would like to play in Champions League next season.