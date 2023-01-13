According to West Ham insider, ExWHUemployee, Craig Dawson is “desperate” to leave West Ham with interest looming from Premier League rivals.

Dawson has been a solid and consistent performer for the Hammers, but he is no longer an automatic starter and has been strongly linked with a January exit.

The insider has claimed that the player wants to move due to family-related reasons and wants the deal to be completed this month.

It was reported last month that the club will allow the experienced defender to leave in the January transfer window with the player not playing regularly under David Moyes. But the Scottish manager is reportedly ‘unhappy‘ on the prospect of losing the defender in January.

According to The Daily Mail, 32-year-old’s transfer to Wolves failed on the last day of the summer transfer window.

However, it has now been reported on The West Ham Way’s Patreon page that Wolves will make another attempt to sign the player, as the player is determined to make the move.

The insider said:

“West Ham are currently considering a number of centre-back options to try and resolve the Craig Dawson situation. Dawson is said to be desperate to move back up north because of family issues and is insistent that the club accept an offer from Wolves. “Wolves really are not the ideal club for West Ham to sell to due to their league position near us. David Moyes also does not want to sell without a good replacement lined up.”

West Ham United Football Club has had a difficult time at center-back throughout the current season, due to a number of key defenders, including Dawson, being absent due to injury.

He has only played in eight Premier League games this season. The need for West Ham to bring in new center-backs will become even more pressing if Dawson leaves the team