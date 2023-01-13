West Ham want to hijack Everton’s deal for speedy winger Dango Ouattara.

According to the French newspaper Media Foot, the Hammers and Everton are in a transfer scuffle once more, but this time it’s for Lorient winger Dango Ouattara.

This presents a great opportunity for revenge on the Toffees for their unsuccessful pursuit of Amadou Onana in the summer after the Belgian decided to move to Merseyside over east London.

Leicester City are also interested in the Burkina Faso international, and it is said that they have already made a £18 million offer for his services.