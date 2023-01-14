Chelsea appear to have beaten rivals Arsenal to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Arsenal have been in pursuit of the 22-year-old for several weeks and have had two bids rejected by the Ukrainian side. Their most recent offer came this week – a fee of €70 million plus €25 million in add-ons.

Chelsea then hijacked the deal and tabled a bid nearer to Shakhtar’s valuation of their player of €100 million. The Blues board had travelled to negotiate directly with the involved parties and reached a full agreement this afternoon, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Exclusive: Chelsea have reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for Mudryk. €100m fee agreed between parties today after mission. ?? #CFC Chelsea now pushing on player side — as Mudryk priority has always been Arsenal.#AFC bid remains €95m add ons included. pic.twitter.com/PoIddYaARC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2023

Next hours key in Mudryk deal

All that’s left for Chelsea to do is convince Mudryk to come to Stamford Bridge and agree personal terms, as the forward had been clear about his desire to join Mikel Arteta’s side. He will fly to London tonight with a medical already scheduled on the other side.

? Mykhaylo Mudryk will fly to London in the next hours — understand he will be in UK tonight in order to discuss the details, medical ready ?? #CFC Chelsea pushing on long term deal to get personal terms sealed after full agreement on €100m fee. More: https://t.co/F6R0tY4tDn pic.twitter.com/SFJykNZU45 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2023

Arteta will likely be infuriated if he ends up missing out on the star after being so far along in talks, especially to such close rivals.