Chelsea agree fee and schedule medical for Arsenal priority transfer target Mykhaylo Mudryk

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Chelsea appear to have beaten rivals Arsenal to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Arsenal have been in pursuit of the 22-year-old for several weeks and have had two bids rejected by the Ukrainian side. Their most recent offer came this week – a fee of €70 million plus €25 million in add-ons.

Chelsea then hijacked the deal and tabled a bid nearer to Shakhtar’s valuation of their player of €100 million. The Blues board had travelled to negotiate directly with the involved parties and reached a full agreement this afternoon, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Next hours key in Mudryk deal

All that’s left for Chelsea to do is convince Mudryk to come to Stamford Bridge and agree personal terms, as the forward had been clear about his desire to join Mikel Arteta’s side. He will fly to London tonight with a medical already scheduled on the other side.

Arteta will likely be infuriated if he ends up missing out on the star after being so far along in talks, especially to such close rivals.

