Chelsea all but confirm new signing with cryptic Instagram post

Chelsea FC
Chelsea appear to have all but confirmed the transfer of Mykhaylo Mudryk with a series of cryptic social media posts.

The Blues have moved quickly to hijack Arsenal’s deal for the Shakhtar Donetsk player, agreeing a fee of around £62 million plus add-ons that could bring the total fee up to around £88 million.

Throughout the transfer window, it appeared that Arsenal were the front runners to sign Mudryk, having submitted two bids for the player. However, both of these bids were below the valuation that the player’s club had placed on him.

But before Arsenal could come back with a more substantial offer, Chelsea’s new owners acted quickly to take control of the transfer, outmaneuvering Arsenal and securing the signing of Mudryk.

The Athletic reported on Saturday that talks are being held between the two club and that a seven-year deal is being discussed.

Since then both Shakhtar and Chelsea have posted social media posts to subtly confirm the move.

Chelsea even took it one step further by posting a story on their Instagram with a picture of the Ukrainian star and telling supports to give him a follow:

 

Looks like it is just a matter of time before Chelsea officially announce him.

 

 

 

