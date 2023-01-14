Chelsea board travel to Poland to hijack Arsenal’s pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk

Chelsea have ramped up their interest in Arsenal’s priority transfer target, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and are preparing a bid to outdo their London rivals.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues board have travelled to Poland to try and reach a verbal agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the sought-after forward.

? EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea board now in Poland trying to reach verbal agreement with Shakhtar for Mudryk and hijack the deal! Official bid ready close to €100m. ? #CFC Arsenal always been leading the race, in talks with Shakhtar after 3d official bid. Mudryk position, now crucial. pic.twitter.com/CwWWerfoQ8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2023

Chelsea are preparing a bid of around €100 million to try and outdo Arsenal, who submitted an improved offer of €70 million plus €25 million in add-ons.

Personal terms are already agreed between Mudryk and the Gunners, with the 22-year-old keen on making the move to the Emirates.

Next hours crucial in Mudryk deal

The coming hours are crucial to both clubs’ pursuit of the star, who has registered seven goals and seven assists in the Ukrainian Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta will be furious if Arsenal end up failing in their pursuit of Mudryk despite being in talks with Shakhtar for several weeks – especially to such fierce rivals.