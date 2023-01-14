Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Argentine international midfielder Enzo Fernandez in recent weeks.

The Blues are reportedly looking to strengthen their midfield options this month and they want to sign the 21-year-old central midfielder before the January window closes.

The Londoners recently failed with an attempt to sign the World Cup winner but journalist Dean Jones has now revealed to GiveMeSport that the Premier League giants could still return to the table for Fernandez.

The journalist said: “I mean they obviously started by going after Badiashile, suddenly going for Mudryk, there’s been the Enzo Fernandez thing which might still come back to the table, Moises Caicedo in the background.”

The 21-year-old is highly rated and he has a big future ahead of him. Fernandez was a key player for Argentina during the World Cup and he has excelled since his move to Benfica as well.

There is no doubt that the young midfielder has the potential to develop into a world-class player and Chelsea could certainly use someone like him.

The player has a release clause of around €120 million and Benfica have already made it clear that any club hoping to sign the World Cup winner will have to pay the release clause in full. Therefore, Chelsea will need to be prepared to pay the asking price if they decide to return to the negotiating table for Enzo Fernandez this month.

Key players like Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are nearing the end of their contracts at Stamford Bridge and Graham Potter will be expected to bring in quality replacements. Fernandez seems like a superb long-term investment in theory but the Premier League side would have to shatter their transfer record in order to sign him.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues are prepared to break the bank for his services and get a deal across the line this month.