Chelsea in direct contact to sign 20-year-old with a verbal proposal of €30m

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke.

According to Football London, the Premier League giants are now in talks with the Dutch outfit regarding the 20-year-old winger.

The Blues have already strengthened their attack with the signings of David Fofana and Joao Felix this month but they are not done yet. The English winger Is highly rated in European football and Chelsea are looking to bring him to Stamford Bridge this month.

Apparently, Chelsea’s new technical director Christopher Vivell is pushing to get the deal done but the Dutch outfit are not keen on selling Madueke especially after selling Cody Gakpo to Liverpool earlier this month

Meanwhile, journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Chelsea are now in direct contact to sign the player and it remains to be seen whether they can convince PSV to change their stance and sell the player this month. The Blues have reportedly submitted a verbal proposal of €30 million.

Chelsea are now in direct contact with PSV Eindhoven for Noni Madueke — he’s the list alongside Marcus Thuram as potential option. ?? #CFC Opening verbal proposal close to €30m as @RikElfrink reported, new round of talks scheduled. PSV, open to sell at their conditions. pic.twitter.com/g4Jv7407ks — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2023

The 20-year-old needs to play regular first in football in order to continue his development and a move to Chelsea might not be ideal for him right now. The Blues have a number of attacking options at their disposal and they might not be able to guarantee the 20-year-old regular first-team action.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days.

There is no doubt that Madueke is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class player with the right coaching and experience. The 20-year-old could end up proving to be a superb long-term investment for the Blues.