Chelsea in direct contact to sign 20-year-old with a verbal proposal of €30m

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke.

According to Football London, the Premier League giants are now in talks with the Dutch outfit regarding the 20-year-old winger.

The Blues have already strengthened their attack with the signings of David Fofana and Joao Felix this month but they are not done yet. The English winger Is highly rated in European football and Chelsea are looking to bring him to Stamford Bridge this month.

Apparently, Chelsea’s new technical director Christopher Vivell is pushing to get the deal done but the Dutch outfit are not keen on selling Madueke especially after selling Cody Gakpo to Liverpool earlier this month

Meanwhile, journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Chelsea are now in direct contact to sign the player and it remains to be seen whether they can convince PSV to change their stance and sell the player this month. The Blues have reportedly submitted a verbal proposal of €30 million.

The 20-year-old needs to play regular first in football in order to continue his development and a move to Chelsea might not be ideal for him right now. The Blues have a number of attacking options at their disposal and they might not be able to guarantee the 20-year-old regular first-team action.

More Stories / Latest News
Everton submit €20m offer for versatile attacker with 12 goal contributions
Newcastle, Tottenham eyeing up a move for 23-year-old playmaker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano hints at Mikel Arteta’s plan for Mykhaylo Mudryk’s role at Arsenal

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days.

There is no doubt that Madueke is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a top-class player with the right coaching and experience. The 20-year-old could end up proving to be a superb long-term investment for the Blues.

More Stories Noni Madueke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.