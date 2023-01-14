After West Ham lost to Wolves, Chris Sutton criticized them for their performances this year and singled out Lucas Paqueta.

The Hammers lost 1-0 at Molineux, dropping them into the relegation zone and leaving them still searching for their first Premier League victory since October.

Speaking on BT Sport Score, Sutton was quick to point out that manager David Moyes should bear the most of the blame but also singled out record signing Paqueta for his subpar performances.

“I think he [Moyes] has to take a lot of the responsibility,” he said.

“The issue is that last season we all thought the squad was light at West Ham, then they spent over £150m and that becomes an issue.

“They finished 7th last season in the Premier League. This year they are really, really underperforming.

“I don’t think he knows what his best side is. Defensively there are reasons for that because they couldn’t get a settled back line and they are playing with confidence.

“Paqueta has been a real disappointment.

“The irony is that if David Moyes does get the sack, the kind of manager you would want to come in and resurrect West Ham is David Moyes.”