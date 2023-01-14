Today’s top stories:

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane is still the top target for Bayern Munich in the forward department. They’re aware of how difficult it is to sign an English player from England – it’s like Marco Reus with Dortmund – but he hasn’t signed a new contract yet, which means there’s still hope.

Also, in Munich, they heard about the rumours from Leipzig around Joško Gvardiol. The club have said he’ll stay in the summer but we heard that Christopher Vivell of Chelsea knocked on the door to try and get him either in the winter (they said ‘no’) or the summer. I think there will be some activity in the summer and here’s the connecting point to the Kane rumours: Tottenham are still very keen on Gvardiol, so Bayern are banking on some movement there, as Tottenham need money to buy Gvardiol. They’ll have to sell Kane if he doesn’t extend his contract; if they can agree a deal with Bayern, or Real Madrid perhaps, there will then be money for Gvardiol.

[Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images]

I think there’s no hope for other clubs when it comes to Konrad Laimer, as Bayern Munich are quite far ahead in these talks. His contract is ending in June, so he’s going to be a free agent soon. He’s officially allowed to talk with other clubs. Unofficially, we know there were talks. It will be soon that Bayern Munich has him and there’s no hope for Leipzig, Chelsea or Liverpool. I think in the next few days or weeks we’ll get the official confirmation. Bayern is very far along with discussions. Julian Nagelsmann coached him at Leipzig and they have a good relationship.

Yann Sommer is still option No.1 for Bayern Munich because they’ve already got an agreement for working together, which will be a longer contract lasting until 2025. They’re aware that there are not many goalkeepers on the market available for a longer period of time.

We’re no longer talking about filling a six-month period as inside the club they’re not really sure whether or not Manuel Neuer will return in the summer. The injury is worse than initially expected, so they’re not sure of a precise return date or in what condition he’ll come back. So that’s why they want to find a solution that will cover beyond the next six months if Neuer doesn’t make an early return – this is still Sommer.

They made an offer of €4m, which isn’t enough for Gladbach as they need a new No.1 themselves and Montpellier are making things difficult for them in their discussions, as they also don’t want to sell their goalkeeper, Jonas Omlin. At Gladbach, they’re still waiting but have promised Sommer that if there’s a goalkeeper on the market they can get they’ll go back to the negotiating table with Bayern.

At the end, they have to talk about money – there’s a bit of a range between €4m and €10m – maybe if they can talk about €6m and Gladbach get a new goalkeeper, that will expedite matters. Gladbach are aware that Sommer will be a free agent in the summer, so they’ll have to spend anyway.

There are rumours about David de Gea and Yassine ‘Bono’ Bounoubut but they’ve said ‘no’ – they’re waiting for Sommer.

Ben Jacobs (to CaughtOffside): “We know there’s been a historical interest from Bayern Munich, but I’ve been told pretty consistently that Kane isn’t sold on going to Germany.”

Borussia Dortmund

Marco Reus is a unique player, he always wanted to stay in Dortmund, it’s his town. Years ago he got an offer from Barcelona and said ‘no’ and got a new contract in Dortmund. This was surprising for everyone, as he was at the best age and Barcelona were a different prospect for potential signings, he could have played with the best in world football.

The problem now is that he’s the top earner at Dortmund with €12m a year, he’s often injured and is at an age where his development has stopped. The club told him that they won’t continue to pay €12m, so they want to reduce his salary. Now it’s time for another round of poker and, yes, there is some interest from Saudi Arabia but it’s not quite concrete at this moment in time.

They’ve yet to negotiate with Dortmund and Dortmund is playing for time. So he has to see what other clubs may be able to pay him and whether the best offer is in Germany. There has to be a good offer for him, otherwise, perhaps he’ll do something he doesn’t want to do and leave Germany.

Celtic

Mainz aren’t very optimistic about their chances of signing Cho Gue-sung. Christian Heidel knows what the other clubs are offering and Mainz, with their €3m, are at the bottom of the list. Celtic want to pay €3m and add a sell-on fee. They say they can’t do more than €3m, so I don’t think Mainz will be in the race.

Celtic has to look at what other clubs, like Minnesota who are offering more, are doing. Of course, I’m not sure if a 24-year-old player would want to go to Minnesota, perhaps he should stay in Europe.

? Bordeaux have made an offer for Georgios Giakoumakis (L’Equipe)

Chelsea

I heard that Gladbach is still waiting for an offer from Chelsea for Marcus Thuram. Beside João Félix, it’s not the same type of striker, so they still need one. That’s why they have an idea of selling Thuram for €10m now rather than losing him for free in the summer, then reinvesting the money in a new striker. The offer’s yet to come, of course, and they’re a little bit afraid of Barcelona who have been sweeping up all the available free agents on the market.

We heard this will be an interesting solution for Thuram, as he doesn’t feel like he has to move at the moment and wants to win the Torjägerkanone (award for Bundesliga’s top goalscorer). He’s said he doesn’t have to leave but if Chelsea is bringing €10m to the table, you have to do it.

? Real Madrid preparing an offer for Joško Gvardiol in the summer (Fichajes)

Augsburg

This deal is done. Hadjuk Split’s David ?olina will be a free agent in the summer, so he’s been signed up for the end of the season. Now there are talks about potentially bringing him in during the winter window. The amount of money they’re talking about is, at the moment, €350,000, which Augsburg is hoping will be enough.

It’s a solution for many positions, it’s not just in the left-back spot; he can play in the midfield, on the left and centre; and also right-back. There were also rumours yesterday [11th January] about Dion Beljo, an U21 Croatian national star, with whom Augsburg are working on acquiring.

He’s a very interesting striker, really huge, so he’s very good at heading and would be perfect for Augsburg. Gladbach was keen on him because of Marcus Thuram but they haven’t sold him yet to then have the money to invest in Beljo.

UPDATE: Done Deal! Dreno Beljo (20, NK Osijek) to Augsburg. €3m plus add-ons. Contract until 2027.

Leeds

Leeds’ deal for Georginio Rutter must be really on the way because he’s not allowed to play any matches for Hoffenheim, at training he’s more outside than inside, everyone in Hoffenheim is afraid he could get injured because €40m would be a huge amount of money for the club – it would be their third-biggest sale. And they’ve already got a replacement sorted with Kasper Dolberg.

I’m looking forward to seeing Rutter in the Premier League, very interesting player, 20 years old.

Fabrizio Romano (to CaughtOffside): “Georginio Rutter is in Leeds with his agent ahead of medical tests, with the deal to be made official soon. Leeds will pay a club-record £28m plus add-ons up to £40m.”

[Georgino Rutter in action for Hoffenheim – (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)]

Liverpool

Real Madrid were one of the first clubs on the table for Jude Bellingham. They know what they can spend.

Bellingham’s story is one where you have to venture back down the years to look at the clear career plan in place for this player. I heard, when he was 15 there was a European tour for him; his father, Mark; and his agent, Mark Bennett (more of a friend of the family who’s helping – his father is in the driving seat). They went to Munich, Amsterdam, Turin, Paris, Madrid, Chelsea and also they were at United.

There were talks in 2020 between Michael Zorc, who was in Birmingham, in which the family told Dortmund what they wanted: a career plan, playing time and a clear vision for his future. This plan for the future could be important in the next deal because he’s still very young.

The next step should be the Premier League because he can always go to Real Madrid in five or six years, he’s got a lot of time. Jurgen Klopp remains the hope of Liverpool, he’s been convincing in terms of his plans for the player but Dortmund, of course, want a lot of money. If they don’t bring the money to the table then Real Madrid will be in the driver’s seat.

Bellingham would like to play for Liverpool. His father, who is the main character in this potential deal, is also convinced of that but Dortmund has to get the money for this deal.

The first target is Bellingham. If he won’t come to Liverpool, they need a player like Kouadio ‘Manu’ Koné. At the moment, other clubs are closer to him; Leipzig are trying to get him. Leipzig have a new sporting director in Max Eberl, who previously worked for Gladbach, and he was the manager who brought Kone from France.

Should Liverpool begin to prioritise alternative targets to Jude Bellingham in case they fail to qualify for the Champions League?

They know they’re going to lose Laimer and they’ll need a replacement, which should be Kone. They have a good relationship with the agency and have made some initial steps, which Liverpool can’t because he’s not their No.1 target.

It’s hard to precisely define Liverpool’s summer budget at the moment. They’re expecting to finish in the Champions League spots because it’s generally been achieved of late. Even if they don’t qualify, they still have to spend some money. I think there’s room around this £200-250m figure. With a warchest of £200m, without Champions League football, I think that’s still enough. Klopp has to convince the owners to fund a move for Bellingham and, if you get him, there won’t be so much money left after.

It would be good for Liverpool if Joško Gvardiol stays another season as they can’t do two transfers like Bellingham and Gvardiol – they’d have to pay about €100m. Christopher Nkunku is going to Chelsea this summer, so Leipzig will be losing one player and getting a lot of money in return, which means there’s no need to sell another. There aren’t so many clubs that can pay the fee.

If Liverpool fail to land Jude Bellingham and have the money free, they’ve shown previously that they’re willing to spend a lot of money on a defender. It could work out for Liverpool and it’s worth remembering that Jurgen Klopp is very aware of what’s happening in the Bundesliga, so I think he’d be keen. I believe Gvardiol would like to make the next step and will certainly consider his options if there’s an offer on the table. If a Premier League club wants to pay this kind of money in the summer, Leipzig’s position on the matter will change.

Fabrizio Romano (to CaughtOffside): “Liverpool also asked to be kept informed on Ismael Bennacer, but they never made a proposal for the player, who has now signed a new contract with AC Milan.”

Manchester United

Both Chelsea and Man United are reportedly interested in bringing Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters to their clubs as they look to strengthen their right-back areas, according to Todofichajes (via CaughtOffside).

Newcastle

At the moment, Dortmund is trying everything to keep Youssoufa Moukoko because he’s a German national player, a big talent. There are talks between his agent, Patrick Williams, who is in the training camp in Marbella with Dortmund, and the sporting director. Williams could be the key in these negotiations because the offer from Dortmund was quite okay – they want to give the player €6m a year and a signing fee of €10m. Now they’re also making an offer for the agent, specifically a €5m signing fee for him.

[Youssoufa Moukoko has registered 12 goal contributions in 22 games this term – (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)]

This could be a very good argument for him to say that perhaps it’s better to stay in Dortmund. The CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, is applying pressure to the deal and is insisting ‘take it or leave it’; they want to make a decision now, very soon, because they know the Premier League is offering a little bit more.

Newcastle are, indeed, involved in the race and have shown Moukoko a plan for his future. They want to invest in young players and free agents. The most important thing for Moukoko is playing time and he knows he can get it at Dortmund but he also sees an opportunity, in that respect, with Newcastle.

Chelsea and Christopher Vivell also represent a very nice opportunity but they’re also looking at another striker in Thuram. The chance to play there isn’t as promising as it is in Dortmund or Newcastle, so this could be an influential point as far as any potential decision is concerned. The door for Dortmund is slightly more open now, as the agents also want to earn some money.

He’s a very young player, he hasn’t seen much of the world, so changing leagues can seem a little daunting. In the end, however, it’s a question of money, so if the agent says the offer on the table isn’t respectful, that will also have an impact.

Ben Jacobs on Hakim Ziyech (to CaughtOffside): “Ziyech has very high wages, which is putting off a lot of clubs – Newcastle United, for example, didn’t want to pay Ziyech’s wages because they didn’t want to break their wage structure too significantly, while they have Financial Fair Play concerns as well.”

Tottenham

Antonio Conte has now demanded that Tottenham sign Pedro Porro this month, and Spurs are now prepared to intensify their efforts and launch a serious move to sign the 23-year-old defender, as reported by Sport Witness (via CaughtOffside).

Werder Bremen

The good news is that Niclas Füllkrug has changed agents and is now with the ROOF agency (the agency of Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry) and made this step as he wants to progress his career. There were talks with Everton but they’re not hot at the moment. You see with Everton that this is the range they’re searching for. The Premier League is the main target for his future – specifically a club placed between 8th-15th.

This is the quality he has. He’s not a young player anymore, he’s 29. His manager said they won’t sell him this winter. I heard there were talks and there isn’t a concrete deal on the table, so I think it will be a summer deal. Perhaps that will bring Everton into the conversation but there are many clubs in this range in the Premier League.

Wolves

Wolves have already activated the permanent deal clause for Matheus Cunha for €50m fee. The loan becomes a permanent deal from Atletico Madrid, says Fabrizio Romano.