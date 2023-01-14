Everton board members ordered not to attend match against Southampton due to death threats

According to reports, Everton CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale was involved in a terrifying incident outside the Goodison Park directors’ box where she was ‘put in a headlock‘.
In a separate incident, according to The Liverpool Echo, her car was surrounded by fans and spat at. Chairman Bill Kenwright has also received death threats. The incident is believed to have occurred at the start of January.
The report from Daily Mail claims that Barrett-Baxendale was subjected to “misogynistic, sexist and threatening language” as she attempted to leave the stadium in her car.
After the thrashing from Brighton, it is also reported that ‘a crowd barrier’ was thrown into the glass door. The angry and violent reaction by the Everton supporters has prompted the club to instruct their board of directors to stay away from the match against Southampton.
Everton fans are deeply unhappy with the team’s poor performance this season under Frank Lampard, which has left the club in danger of being relegated for the second consecutive season.
The organizers of the planned protest called for it to be peaceful and condemned any threats made towards club staff and directors.
However, due to a detailed risk assessment, Everton management was ordered not to attend the match as a precautionary measure.
“Everton’s Board of Directors have been instructed not to attend today’s Premier League fixture against Southampton because of a ‘real and credible threat to their safety and security’.
“Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Finance & Strategy Officer Grant Ingles and Non-Executive Director Graeme Sharp have reluctantly accepted the outcome of the safety assessment carried out by security advisors.
“The Board members received the instruction following malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence received by the Club and increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour – including targeted physical aggression – at recent home matches.”
Everton are currently 17th in the league with only 3 wins this season and is facing a significant risk of being relegated if their performance does not improve in the near future.