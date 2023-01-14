Everton board members ordered not to attend match against Southampton due to death threats

According to reports, Everton CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale was involved in a terrifying incident outside the Goodison Park directors’ box where she was ‘put in a headlock‘.

In a separate incident, according to The Liverpool Echo, her car was surrounded by fans and spat at. Chairman Bill Kenwright has also received death threats. The incident is believed to have occurred at the start of January.

The report from Daily Mail claims that Barrett-Baxendale was subjected to “misogynistic, sexist and threatening language” as she attempted to leave the stadium in her car.

After the thrashing from Brighton, it is also reported that ‘a crowd barrier’ was thrown into the glass door. The angry and violent reaction by the Everton supporters has prompted the club to instruct their board of directors to stay away from the match against Southampton.