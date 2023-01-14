Everton now open to selling 26-year-old ace to Leeds United

Everton are reportedly open to selling defender Mason Holgate with Leeds one of the clubs interested in signing the 26-year-old. 

According to the Liverpool Echo, Holgate is being considered by Leeds United and Nottingham Forest for a January transfer as the Toffees look to offload stars in order to raise cash to bring in recruitments for their relegation battle.

Holgate has been at Everton since 2015 but is not a regular starter at the club anymore having played 145 for the Merseyside club.

The defender can play in both centre-back positions and also at right-back which is a big bonus for Leeds should they sign the English star.

Jesse Marsch’s side could also find themselves in a relegation battle this season and although Holgate could potentially be a good signing, a forward player should still be the main target for the Yorkshire club.

