Everton are reportedly interested in signing the FC Lorient winger Dango Ouattara.

According to a report from Ouest France, Everton have submitted an offer of around €20 million for the Burkina Faso winger.

The Toffees are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and Frank Lampard is looking to sign the 20-year-old right winger this month. It remains to be seen whether the French outfit are prepared to part ways with the player before the January window closes.

Ouattara is highly rated around Europe and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player.

Everton are currently fighting relegation and they will need to improve their squad in order to preserve their status as a Premier League club.

The Toffees signed Neal Maupay from Brighton at the start of the season but the Frenchman has failed to live up to the expectations. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had his fair share of injury problems and Anthony Gordon has not managed to hit top form yet.

Lampard needs to bring in someone who can make a difference in the final third and Ouattara could be a superb long-term investment.

The right-sided winger has been in fine form this season scoring 6 goals and picking up 6 assists in the French league. Furthermore, the 20-year-old can operate on both flanks and as a striker as well. The 20-year-old has already made 10 appearances for his country scoring 4 goals.

Although the Lorient winger seems like a long-term prospect he has shown that he has the quality to make a difference in the short term as well.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can agree on a deal with the French outfit now.