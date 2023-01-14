Exclusive: Chelsea could change “many players” as Blues duo yet to resolve future

Following Chelsea’s change of ownership last year, things at the football club have not been running smoothly and there is still a lot to sort out, such as the expiring contracts of some stars.

The Blues’ first season under new American owner Todd Boehly is turning into a disaster with the London club out of both domestic cup competitions and sitting tenth in the Premier League.

They will be a lot of incoming and outgoings at the club before next season begins and Chelsea still need to sort out the contracts of some of their big-name stars, which expire at the end of the season – such as Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and N’Golo Kante.

Writing about the lay of the land at Chelsea in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano has cleared up the situation regarding the three Blues stars.

The transfer journalist said: “Jorginho had discussions with Chelsea on a new deal but nothing is advanced, I’m told there’s a chance for him to leave on a free. No discussions yet with Azpilicueta, talks are ongoing with Kanté. For sure in the summer they can change many players, but the process will take time; now the full focus is on January.”