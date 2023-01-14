Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano hints at Mikel Arteta’s plan for Mykhaylo Mudryk’s role at Arsenal

Arsenal are getting closer to bringing Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk to the Emirates and Fabrizio Romano has been discussing where he thinks the Ukrainian will play at the Gunners.

Arsenal submitted a new bid for the winger this week which is believed to be €70m plus add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano, with discussions currently ongoing over the add-ons package.

Personal terms will be no issue for the deal as Mudryk wants to move to the Gunners and has been hinting as such over the last few weeks on his social media platforms.

With a transfer looking imminent, Romano has been discussing where he thinks the Ukrainian will play at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano believes Mudryk will play as a winger at Arsenal and states that the player loves the London club.

The transfer expert said: “Position I think it’s pretty obvious, he’d play as a winger; he’s 100% a winger. Mudryk loves Arsenal as a club, but also he knows Mikel Arteta has been following him for a long time and this is a factor. He’s following all the games. Arsenal consider him a top, top player, potentially one of the best in Europe in the next years.”

Discussions are currently ongoing regarding the transfer but Arsenal hope to have the Ukrainian star in their squad soon, in order to help them push towards the Premier League title.