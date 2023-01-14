Exclusive: Tottenham following star amid “tense” situation with current club

Tottenham are keeping an eye on Leandro Trossard’s situation at Brighton after the player’s agent released a remarkable statement on Friday stating that the Belgium international wants to leave the club.

The 28-year-old’s relationship with manager Roberto De Zerbi has broken down at the Premier League outfit, with the Italian coach stating at his press conference on Friday that Trossard will not be in his squad for the Liverpool match on Saturday due to disciplinary issues.

This prompted Trossard’s agent to release a statement to clear up the situation and it indicated that the Belgium star wants to leave Brighton during the January transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing, Tottenham are keeping an eye on the situation to see how it develops throughout the rest of the month.

The transfer journalist said about Trossard’s situation at Brighton: “The situation between Trossard and De Zerbi has been tense in the last days; the statement on player side is a clear message, Trossard wants to leave as soon as possible. Brighton have been trying to extend his contract many times with no success. Tottenham have followed the situation but at the moment there are no concrete talks yet; let’s see if other clubs will appear.”

Antonio Conte wants more options at Tottenham for the second half of the season and Trossard would be a fine addition to the Italian’s squad.