Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The 22-year-old Ukrainian winger is a target for Premier League rivals Arsenal as well and there have been reports that the player is keen on signing for the Gunners this month.

However journalist Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Chelsea have held meetings to sign the player this month.

Speaking to GMS, the transfer expert said: “We know they had meetings for Mykhaylo Mudryk because Mudryk is a player they really appreciate at Chelsea, but they heard €100m and that the player’s priority is Arsenal.”

It is believed that Mudryk is closing in on a move to Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can swoop in and hijack the move.

The Blues are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and the 22-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Chelsea have struggled in the final third this season and they will need to improve their attacking unit if they want to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification.

Mudryk has been outstanding for Shakhtar Donetsk this season and he has contributed to 10 goals and 8 assists across all competitions. He has the quality to transform Chelsea in the final third and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The Blues certainly have the finances to convince Shakhtar Donetsk and they will need to secure an agreement with the player as well.

Key attackers like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have failed to get going this season and the Blues have looked toothless in the attack.

Graham Potter has improved his attacking department with the signings of David Fofana and Joao Felix this month but the Blues could certainly use more attacking reinforcements.