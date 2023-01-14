Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Man Utd set to make double transfer call as 21-year-old’s days could be numbered

Manchester United’s Anthony Elanaga and Facundo Pellistri could be set to depart the club on potential loan deals in the near future, Fabrizio Romano has suggested in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils are understood to be exploring opportunities with fellow Premier League outfit Everton ‘among the clubs interested’ in the Swede.

“Manchester United will make a decision on loan moves for Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri in the next few days,” the Italian transfer expert said. “Everton are among the clubs interested in the former, but also clubs from other countries are exploring the situation.”

There have allegedly been approaches further afield for the latter with Brazil’s Botafogo having come to Erik ten Hag’s outfit with a loan offer (and an option to buy for a fixed price attached), according to Globo Esporte (via Manchester Evening News).

Making an immediate impact in his first senior appearance for United – assisting Marcus Rashford in a win against Charlton Athletic – it’s difficult to imagine the club being keen to sanction a potential permanent exit of the forward from Old Trafford.

That being said, a lack of game time at 21 years of age, will no doubt be problematic for the Uruguay international and his entourage should no assurances be made in the near future.

As Alejandro Garnacho has proven, however, there is a pathway into the first-team Pellistri could exploit if he can continue to deliver when selected.