Lionel Messi’s future is set to remain intertwined with PSG’s, as has been revealed in an exclusive update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentine had been linked with a switch to Al Hilal – potentially joining rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia – with the Daily Mail going as far to report that the club is prepared to offer the midfielder a deal amounting to $350m per year.

“I’ve been saying the same since December: PSG and Lionel Messi have a verbal pact to continue together,” the reporter said.

“Both parties are just waiting to meet (it could take weeks or months) to discuss the length of any potential new contract, salary and more details but they want to continue together.

“So I expect Messi to stay at PSG; I’m not aware of any other negotiations taking place.”

The 35-year-old’s current terms are currently scheduled to expire in 2023, which will certainly inspire a flurry of pitches for his services ahead of the summer window.

Registering 27 goal contributions in 20 games (across all competitions) for the Ligue 1 leaders, Messi has been one of the standout performers in the French top-flight this term.

It’s a situation to keep a close eye on, though, if the Kylian Mbappé saga is anything to go by, one can rest assured that PSG’s executives will do everything in their power to keep the World Cup-winner at Le Parc de Princes for the foreseeable future.