Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing: Messi’s future, Chelsea’s summer of change, ‘top player’ loves Arsenal, & more

Arsenal

Where Arsenal plans to play Mykhaylo Mudryk is pretty obvious, I think. He’d play as a winger; he’s 100% a winger.

Mudryk loves Arsenal as a club, but also he knows Mikel Arteta has been following him for a long time and this is a factor in his decision-making.

He’s following all the games. Arsenal consider him a top, top player, potentially one of the best in Europe in the years to come.

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane is still the top target for Bayern Munich in the forward department. They’re aware of how difficult it is to sign an English player from England – it’s like Marco Reus with Dortmund – but he hasn’t signed a new contract yet, which means there’s still hope, says Christian Falk.

Bayer Leverkusen

Belgian top talent Noah Mbamba has signed contracts as a Bayer Leverkusen player yesterday for the 2023/24 season as a free agent.

I understand Bayer are now negotiating to reach an agreement with Brugge to fast-track the deal to January and bring in Mbamba immediately.

Borussia Dortmund

Jayden Braaf leaves Borussia Dortmund to join Hellas Verona, deal fully agreed as revealed last week — medical also completed.

Exclusive details: loan deal will include a buy option clause for Verona but NO buy-back clause for Dortmund. They would have a sell-on clause.

Brighton

The situation between Leandro Trossard and Roberto De Zerbi has been tense in the last few days. The statement on the player’s side is a clear message: Trossard wants to leave as soon as possible.

Brighton have been trying to extend his contract many times with no success, which could create an opening for other clubs to get involved. Tottenham have followed the situation but at the moment there are no concrete talks yet; let’s see if other clubs will appear.

Chelsea

Jorginho had discussions with Chelsea on a new deal but nothing is advanced; I’m told there’s a chance for him to leave on a free.

There are yet to be discussions with César Azpilicueta, but talks are ongoing with N’Golo Kanté.

For sure, in the summer, they can change many players, but the process will take time; now the full focus is on the January transfer window.

Chelsea are now in direct contact with PSV Eindhoven for Noni Madueke — he’s on the list alongside Marcus Thuram as a potential option.

Opening verbal proposal close to €30m, as Rik Elfrink reported, with a new round of talks scheduled. PSV are open to selling at their conditions.

Dean Jones to GiveMeSport (via CaughtOffside): “I mean they obviously started by going after Badiashile, suddenly going for Mudryk, there’s been the Enzo Fernandez thing which might still come back to the table, Moises Caicedo in the background.”

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp remains the hope of Liverpool, he’s been convincing in terms of his plans for Jude Bellingham but Dortmund, of course, want a lot of money. If they don’t bring the money to the table then Real Madrid will be in the driver’s seat, says Christian Falk.

Manchester United

Manchester United will make a decision on loan moves for Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri in the next few days. Everton are among the clubs interested in the former, but also clubs from other countries are exploring the situation.

Hadyn Dodge in an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside: “If Rashford has the right people around him then they should be in constant dialogue with the club about the player’s motives, depending on what they are behind closed doors.”

Nottingham Forest

Danilo to Nottingham Forest, here we go! Deal already signed with Palmeiras, with the final fee coming to around €20m.

I understand Danilo will fly to England today to undergo medical tests and sign a long-term contract.

Big one for Forest.

Porto

Porto are pushing to extend the contract of their talented striker Jorge Meireles. Talks are in progress — many European clubs are keeping an aye on the situation as his current deal expires next June.

Born in 2004, Meireles’ new deal will be discussed again soon.

PSG

I’ve been saying the same since December: PSG and Lionel Messi have a verbal pact to continue together.

Both parties are just waiting to meet (it could take weeks or months) to discuss the length of any potential new contract, salary and more details but they want to continue together. So I expect Messi to stay at PSG; I’m not aware of any other negotiations taking place.

Sampdoria

Aleksandar Dragovi?, still on Sampdoria’s list for January. Contacts are ongoing with his agent Marcello Brillmann to find a solution.

Deal still possible on loan — but now conditions have to be clear.

The Manchester Derby

I don’t expect big surprises; Marcus Rashford is literally flying and Erling Haaland can be back at scoring, I expect a fantastic game because now Manchester United are on a different level.

Tottenham

? Tottenham are expected to come forward with an enquiry for Leandro Trossard in the near future (Alexandre Braeckman)

Wolves

Official, confirmed: Mario Lemina joins Wolverhampton on a permanent move from OGC Nice.

Wolves will complete documents for Pablo Sarabia deal in the next hours. €5m fee confirmed, add-ons agreed and Sarabia accepted all the conditions

Ruben Neves’ future will be discussed soon as many clubs are tracking him.