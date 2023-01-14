“His dad is a big Newcastle fan” – Magpies now in pole position to land midfielder

According to journalist James Copley, Chris Rigg’s familial connections to Newcastle United may influence his decision to sign with the team.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for youngster Chris Rigg, who made his first-team debut over the weekend, according to recent reports.

However, Rigg plays for Sunderland who are Newcastle’s city rivals.

Rigg, being under the age of 16, means that Newcastle would not be required to pay a transfer fee to Sunderland for him, however, Sunderland would be entitled to a small fee from a tribunal due to Rigg’s age and the club’s role in developing him.

This is because, as per FIFA rules, for a player under 18, a compensation fee must be paid to the training club (the club that developed the player) when the player is transferred.

This fee is determined by a tribunal, which takes into account factors such as the player’s age, the value of the transfer, and the training and education provided by the club.

Copley, an expert on Sunderland, suggested on a podcast that Rigg may be inclined to join Newcastle due to his father’s reported strong support for the club, which may influence his decision to move to Tyneside.

He said:

“We do know that Chris Rigg comes from a sort of mixed family in terms of Sunderland and Newcastle allegiances. I understand that his dad is a big Newcastle fan so there’s always that sort of possibility and draw.”

Although he would be an exceptional signing given that he has already played first-team football and captains the U-16 side at the age of 15, his desire for regular first-team football may influence his decision, especially given that Newcastle will be aiming high each season to sign big names.