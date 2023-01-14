Pep Guardiola has made a bold statement after overseeing a second consecutive Manchester City defeat.

City suffered a 2-1 loss at Old Trafford in the Manchester derby this afternoon after an emphatic finish from Erik ten Hag’s side.

It moved the Red Devils to third place in the Premier League and just one point behind City.

Just three days ago, Guardiola watched his side crash out of the Carabao Cup after a shock 2-0 loss to Southampton. City failed to register a shot on target and offered a dismal display at Saint Mary’s Stadium.

The manager would have expected an immediate response when returning to league action today, however, his players failed to bring the three points back to their side of the city.

Guardiola turns attention away from league and cup

Post-match, Guardiola insisted he no longer cares about the two competitions and that there is no way for City to “win” in either – an audacious statement from the Spaniard, who is usually so used to pushing the club to silverware regardless of the roadblocks along the way.

He told BT Sport: “I don’t care about the Premier League and the Carabao Cup, we cannot win. We won a lot, so it’s not a problem.”

His full comments are below:

"I don't care about the Premier League and the Carabao Cup, we cannot win. We won a lot, so it's not a problem." ? Man City boss Pep Guardiola says he prefers playing with the right attitude and performance levels than chasing silverware… ?? @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/MqcdgBORVP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 14, 2023

Footage courtesy of BT Sport.