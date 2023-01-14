“It’s possible” – Former Man United star optimistic over Red Devils’ chances of winning the Premier League

Former Man United star Owen Hargreaves believes it is possible that Erik ten Hag’s side can win the Premier League but says a top-four finish and a trophy would be a success for the Manchester club.

Ten Hag’s team are the only one in the country left in all their competions and with United in great form, it looks likely that they can go on and win one.

Hargreaves is optimistic that this can happen but as for the Premier League, the former midfielder believes it’s possible ahead of a big clash with Man City on Saturday.

Discussing Man United’s title chances on talkSPORT, Hargreaves said: “It’s possible, but I think if Manchester United can win a trophy and finish in the top 4, I think that’s a very good season.

“Could they win the league not scoring as many goals as the other top teams? probably not based on the body of work so far. But they are in a great place, they are the only team left in all four competitions.

“It looks like they can win a trophy. It feels like they are in a good place where they can go and win something.”