Journalist claims Spurs are looking to sign €50m rated La Liga star in January

Tottenham Hotspur are considering signing Morocco’s World Cup star Yassine ‘Bono’ Bounou as a replacement for the aging Hugo Lloris who has had a poor season so far.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, a new goalkeeper is high on Tottenham’s managing director Fabio Paratici’s list of priorities, and Galetti does not rule out the possibility of Tottenham attempting to sign Jordan Pickford from Goodison Park or attempting to tempt Bounou away from Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan following his impressive performance in the World Cup.

He told GiveMeSport:

“Tottenham are exploring different options in all the roles for January and especially for the summer, starting with the goalkeeper.” “We know that they opened talks with Lloris for his contract. But it cannot be excluded that Spurs can try for Jordan Pickford or Yassine Bounou.”

The Moroccan goalkeeper helped his country reach the semi-finals before losing to France and then Croatia in the third-place play-off.

He had an impressive record during the tournament, keeping three clean sheets and allowing only five goals over six outings.

Spurs are not the only club interested in acquiring the services of the Moroccan, with West Ham manager David Moyes also said to be interested in the keeper as per the reports from La Razon.

West Ham, according to the report, see him as their next potential number 1 with the 37-year-old Fabianski out of contract in the summer.