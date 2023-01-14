Jesse Marsch was booed by Leeds United fans after the final whistle of their defeat to Aston Villa, according to Graham Smyth.

Despite being the stronger team for the majority of the match, the Whites were defeated 2-1 due to a combination of poor finishing, bad luck, and the opposing team’s goalkeeper, Emi Martinez, performing exceptionally well.

The manager’s poor performance and recent results are causing him to lose the support of the Leeds United fans who attended the game, according to Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Smyth.

He tweeted: “Jesse Marsch braved the away end, reception was on the wrong side of mixed.

Leeds had done more than enough to win that game, and Marsch will be scratching his head as to how they didn’t, having spent much of the game laying siege to the Villa net.

Marsch will be judged by his results, which are clearly not good enough right now, and with each game pressure continues to mount on the American.