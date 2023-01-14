Liverpool’s dismal start to the season has continued this afternoon when facing Brighton and Hove Albion at Amex Stadium.

For the 11th time in the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign, Liverpool have conceded the first goal.

This time around it was through Solly March, who opened the scoring for the Seagulls in the 46th minute after a dominant first-half display from Brighton.

Brighton have since extended their lead to 3-0 with no response from Jurgen Klopp’s men, who have managed just one shot on target throughout the game so far, as well as had just 39% possession.

Klopp rules out new signings after Cody Gakpo

Granted, Klopp is without first-team players such as Luis Diaz, Virgil van Dijk, Darwin Nunez and more, but should the result stay the same, Liverpool will have suffered two consecutive defeats by a three-goal deficit. On Monday, January 2 they were beaten 3-1 by Brentford.

He has, however, insisted that spending in the transfer market is not the solution to the club’s ongoing struggles.