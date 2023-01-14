Jurgen Klopp’s woes continue as Liverpool concede first goal for 11th league game this season

Liverpool’s dismal start to the season has continued this afternoon when facing Brighton and Hove Albion at Amex Stadium.

For the 11th time in the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign, Liverpool have conceded the first goal.

This time around it was through Solly March, who opened the scoring for the Seagulls in the 46th minute after a dominant first-half display from Brighton.

Brighton have since extended their lead to 3-0 with no response from Jurgen Klopp’s men, who have managed just one shot on target throughout the game so far, as well as had just 39% possession.

Granted, Klopp is without first-team players such as Luis Diaz, Virgil van Dijk, Darwin Nunez and more, but should the result stay the same, Liverpool will have suffered two consecutive defeats by a three-goal deficit. On Monday, January 2 they were beaten 3-1 by Brentford.

He has, however, insisted that spending in the transfer market is not the solution to the club’s ongoing struggles.

