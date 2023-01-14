Lionel Messi now wanted by TWO Saudi clubs as a new whopping £306 million per year deal offered

Lionel Messi is now wanted by two Saudi clubs according to the latest report.
They allegedly even want to pay the World Cup champion an astounding £306 million per year.
Ronaldo signed a £173m per year contract with Al-Nassr last month and became the highest-paid athlete ever, however, Messi may have aspirations to surpass this record.
Recently, it has been reported that Al-Hilal, a rival team of Al-Nassr, is willing to offer Messi a £245m per year contract to join them.
However, the most recent Marca report indicates that he may now receive a salary offer of up to £306 million annually. That amounts to a staggering £5.9m/week or £133m/year MORE than Ronaldo will make at Al-Nassr.
The report adds that Al-Hilal are interested in signing the Paris Saint-Germain forward, and Al-Ittihad have also entered the race to sign him.
Messi is now wanted by TWO Saudi clubs as race to sign him intensifies