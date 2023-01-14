Liverpool eyeing a move for 28-year-old midfielder with 14 goal contributions

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are keen on signing the 28-year-old Polish international.

Galetti told GiveMeSport: “There are other names on their list including Amrabat, Merino, and Zieli?ski. But especially these last two names are possible targets for the summer. In this case, the situation will be clearer in the next few days, so let’s wait.”

Zielinski was linked with a move to Liverpool before joining the Italian club and it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp can bring the player to the Premier League this time around.

The Polish international has been a key player for Napoli since joining the club and he has been in fine form this season. The central midfielder has 7 goals and 7 assists to his name across all competitions and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Reds.

Players like James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have struggled to hit top form this season and the likes of Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita have had persistent injury problems.

Thiago Alcantara is the only reliable performer in the middle of the park right now and Liverpool must look to bring in capable reinforcements.

They have been linked with players like Jude Bellingham recently but a move for the England international is unlikely to happen before the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to try their luck for Zielinski this month.

Napoli are in a title race and therefore it seems highly unlikely that they will sanction the departure of a key star midway through the season.

A summer transfer could be more likely, especially with the player nearing the end of his contract in 2024. If the Polish international does not renew his deal with Napoli, the Italian outfit might feel that the summer of 2023 is their final opportunity to recoup a significant amount of money for Zielinski.

The 28-year-old is a hardworking midfielder who will help out defensively and add craft in the middle of the park as well.

In theory, the Napoli midfielder seems like an ideal fit for Klopp’s style of football and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can secure his services in the coming months.