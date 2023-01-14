Man United vs Man City team news: Both managers make multiple changes for Manchester derby

Man City travel to Old Trafford to face local rivals Man United in the Premier League’s early kickoff on Saturday with the result of the clash set to have an impact on the title race.

Man City will look to try and close the five-point gap on leaders Arsenal and come into the match in shaky form, having beaten Chelsea 1-0 last time out in the league but were knocked out of the Carabao Cup midweek by Southampton.

As for Man United, the Red Devils are flying under Erik ten Hag’s watch and have won their last eight matches in all competions – including their last four in the Premier League. A win for United today will see them join the title race ahead of another mammoth clash with Arsenal next weekend.

Erik ten Hag has made nine changes from his side’s midweek win over Charlton, with Fred and Tyrell Malacia the only players to keep their places for today’s match at Old Trafford.

As for Man City, Guardiola was not happy about being knocked out of the EFL Cup midweek and has made a host of changes to his City starting 11.

The Man City boss has made eight changes from the Southampton game with big names such as Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne returning for the Manchester derby.

Man City hammered United in the first Manchester derby this season at the Etihad beating their local rivals 6-3, but today’s clash promises to be a much tighter affair.