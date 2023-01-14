Newcastle, Tottenham eyeing up a move for 23-year-old playmaker

Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has been linked with a move away from the Italian club and Newcastle United are reportedly keen on securing his services.

The 23-year-old will be a free agent in the summer of 2024 when his contract expires with Roma. The Italian giants have not been able to extend his deal so far and it remains to be seen whether they are open to cashing in on the player during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Newcastle United are interested in the player and they are waiting to see how his situation develops over the next few months.

Meanwhile, they will face competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur who have been long-term admirers of the player. Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici have been keeping tabs on the player for a while and they could look to add some craft in the middle of the park at the end of the season.

Newcastle have put together an impressive squad but they could certainly use more creativity in the final third. Signing a technically gifted attacking midfielder like Zaniolo will help create more chances and the likes of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak would thrive on that.

Furthermore, Zaniolo can play as an attacking midfielder and a winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for Eddie Howe and Newcastle.

If the Magpies manage to secure Champions League qualification, they could become an attractive option for most players and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for Zaniolo across the line.

The Italian midfielder has two goals and three assists across all competitions this season.