According to CMW, Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius has been offered to AC Milan during the January transfer window.

According to a rumor in the Italian news source, Karius, a former goalkeeper for Liverpool, will leave Premier League team Newcastle this month.

The 29-year-old has apparently been offered to AC Milan, the Serie A champions of last season.

The goalkeeper is currently employed with Newcastle.

Karius is still listed as a player for Newcastle on their official website.

The goalkeeper signed a free agency contract with Newcastle in September 2023, and his deal with the Magpies runs through January 2023.