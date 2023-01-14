Newcastle looking to raid Premier League rivals for 25-year-old star

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the 25-year-old Portuguese international is on Newcastle’s transfer wishlist but the Magpies are yet to come forward with a concrete offer.

Neves has 18 months left on his contract at the Molineux and he has been linked with the move away in recent months.

The Magpies are in need of quality central midfield reinforcements and Neves could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for them. The former Porto midfielder has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining wolves and he would be a major upgrade on players like Jonjo Shelvey.

Newcastle already have a top-class midfielder in Bruno Guimaraes but they need to partner him with someone of similar calibre and Neves would be an ideal fit.

Apart from being an accomplished passer, Neves will help out defensively and chip in with goals from the long range.

The Portuguese international is entering his peak years and he will want to play for a club capable of challenging for trophies. Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world and they are putting together a formidable squad capable of fighting for the top honours. The opportunity to move to Newcastle could be an exciting proposition for the player.

Newcastle are currently fighting for Champions League qualification and if they manage to secure a top-four finish this season, there is no reason why they cannot attract top talents like Neves at the end of the season.