Former Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck seemingly copied Marcus Rashford’s signature celebration after scoring the winning goal against Liverpool.

Liverpool fans likely thought their afternoon couldn’t get any worse after being two goals behind at the Amex Stadium against a rampant Brighton and Hove Albion side, but Danny Welbeck was there to put the icing on the cake.

The former Red Devil netted the winning goal and paid homage to United’s top goalscorer of the season and former teammate Rashford.

Take a look at his cheeky celebration below: