An overview of all the action from Saturday’s 3pm Premier League matches, with changes to the top half and relegation zone in the table.

Earlier today Manchester United saw off rivals Manchester City in the 189th instalment of the Manchester derby. Erik ten Hag’s side completed an emphatic comeback to win 2-1 late in the game.

Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 Liverpool

The Seagulls have continued their impressive form by adding to Liverpool’s woes; a 3-0 win at the Amex has Brighton in seventh place in the league, with Roberto De Zerbi eyeing those lucrative European places.

Liverpool have now suffered back-to-back league defeats by a three-goal deficit after their 3-1 loss to Brentford on January 2. They sit eighth-placed and are currently seven points off the top four.

Solly March scored a brace and Danny Welbeck netted the third.

Everton 1-2 Southampton

A clash that was crucial to both sides’ survival hopes swung in the Saints’ favour, who are likely still buzzing off their Carabao Cup progression after knocking out Manchester City midweek.

Boos rang around Goodison Park with deafening chants of “sack the board” as soon as the full-time whistle blew. Pressure is heaped on Frank Lampard’s shoulders, though he seemingly remains backed by the Everton faithful. The change they want to see is above the manager.

The Toffees sit 19th whilst Southampton sit 20th, the clubs are level on points.

Amadou Onana scored for the Blues and James Ward-Prowse netted a brace for his side.

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester City

Nottingham-born Brennan Johnson etched his name onto the scoresheet twice in the Midlands derby to see off the Foxes with no response.

Both teams were in the relegation zone earlier in the campaign but have significantly improved their form since then.

Forest are 13th and Leicester are 15th.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 West Ham United

David Moyes is another manager whose role is under considerable threat after a lacklustre start to the season. After reaching new heights with the Irons, he has failed to get his side into any positive form so far and faces calls by the supporters to be relieved of his duties.

Daniel Podence scored the only goal of the game at the Molineux Stadium, with Wolves currently two points away from the bottom three.

The Hammers are in 18th and face 19th-placed Everton next.